EU calls on Taliban to allow free passage to Kabul airport

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:35 IST
The European Union is concerned about the ability of EU citizens and others to reach Kabul airport safely for evacuation and calls on the Taliban to allow free passage for those trying to get there, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Michel told a news conference after participating in a G7 summit on Afghanistan that the EU had urged the United States and other partners to "secure the airport as long as necessary" to allow the departure of all those entitled to evacuation.

