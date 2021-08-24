Left Menu

Most EU staff, including locals, have been evacuated from Kabul

Most European Union staff based in Afghanistan, including Afghans, have been evacuated from Kabul airport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Most European Union staff based in Afghanistan, including Afghans, have been evacuated from Kabul airport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. "I'm very grateful that most of the staff, including the Afghan staff, including their families, have been evacuated now from Afghanistan and are safe," von der Leyen told a news conference after partaking in a G7 summit on Afghanistan.

She said the G7 leaders agreed it was their "moral duty" to help the Afghan people following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan. "The situation is indeed a tragedy for the Afghan people and it is a major setback for international community," she said.

She said aid was crucial for those facing immediate risk in Afghanistan, in particular the large number of internally displaced people, of whom 80% are women and girls.

