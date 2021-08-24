Left Menu

UK's Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow people to leave after Aug .31

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the G7 had agreed their number one condition for the Taliban was granting safe passage to Afghans who wanted to leave the country beyond an Aug. 31 deadline. "The number one condition we're setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond safe passage for those who want to come out," Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations.

"Some of them will say that they don't accept that, some of them I hope will see the sense of that, because the G7 has very considerable leverage, economic, diplomatic and political."

