Italy calls for common Afghan immigration policy, wants G20 involved
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday the Group of Seven wealthy nations and Europe needed to adopt a common policy on immigration from Afghanistan as they rush to pull people out of the country by an Aug. 31 deadline.
Speaking after a virtual summit of G7 leaders, Draghi said in a statement that the exclusive club of major industrialised economies also needed to involve the broader Group of 20 nations in its discussions on Afghanistan.
"The G20 can help the G7 in involving other countries that are very important because they have the possibility of controlling what happens in Afghanistan: Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India," he said. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Giulia Segreti)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Saudi Arabia
- Draghi
- Turkey
- Italian
- Mario Draghi
- Afghanistan
- Group of Seven
- Russia
- Europe
- India
ALSO READ
Western media slammed over 'lack of coverage' of human rights violations in Afghanistan
Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai
Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in past 24 hours
Talibanisation of Afghanistan to have grave regional consequences, says expert
Cong leaders demands evacuation of Hindus, Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan