Rajasthan: Five children, man drown in separate incidents

Five children and a 32-year-man drowned in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.Three children of a family drowned in a pond in Barmer district. One of the victims, 13-year old Anushka, had saved lives of three other children before she drowned in the river where they had gone to perform a ritual.The incident occurred on Monday in Khoobpura village.

PTI | Barmer/Dholpur | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:14 IST
Five children and a 32-year-man drowned in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Three children of a family drowned in a pond in Barmer district. They had stepped out of their home in Taku Beri village unsupervised on Monday afternoon, police said. The family informed police as the children did not return home.

''On the basis of a mobile phone and slippers, a search operation was started to find the children. The bodies were found on Tuesday morning,'' said the SHO of the local Sindhari police station, Mani Ram.

In Dholpur, two girls drowned in the Parvati river. One of the victims, 13-year old Anushka, had saved lives of three other children before she drowned in the river where they had gone to perform a ritual.

The incident occurred on Monday in Khoobpura village. They had started taking bath in the river but three children were taken away by the flow of the river.

Seeing this, Anushka jumped into the river and pushed them towards the bank. However, her cousin Chhavi (7) and she drowned, police said.

In another incident in Dholpur, a 32-year old man, identified as Sonu, a resident of Agra, drowned.

Kolari police station incharge Naresh Poswal said Sonu, along with his friend Shiva, had come to Dholpur for Raksha Bandhan and had gone to a river to take a bath when he slipped into it.

