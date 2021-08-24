Left Menu

No extension to Aug 31 Kabul evacuation deadline at G7 talks, says Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Talks between leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Afghanistan did not lead to an extension of the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations from Kabul, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. "The conference has not resulted in new dates (on the end of the evacuation mission)," Merkel told reporters after the virtual meeting of leaders.

She added that there were intensive discussions on whether a civilian-operated airport could be used after that deadline and that Germany was ready to work with countries neighboring Afghanistan, such as Pakistan and Iran, to help refugees.

