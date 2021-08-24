Man trampled to death by elephant

A 58-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Ramkrishna Mahato had gone to his paddy field on Monday night but did not return home, Officer-in-Charge of Ichagarh police station, Dinesh Thakur said.

Mahato's body was found lying in his paddy field in Jargodih village on Tuesday morning, the police officer said, adding that footmarks of a pachyderm in and around the paddy field led police to believe that Mahato was trampled to death.

The wild elephant had got separated from the herd and had turned violent.

Following the recovery of the body, the villagers brought the matter to the notice of the forest department and police. The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, the forest department has provided immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the bereaved family for completion of the last rites.

The forest department also assured to pay compensation as per the government's provision after receiving the medical report in this regard, the officer added.

