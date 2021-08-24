G7 makes it a priority that Taliban engage in fight against terrorism -French presidency
The G7 has made it a priority that Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers break all ties with terrorist organisations and that the Taliban must engage in the fight against terrorism, an official at the French presidency said on Tuesday.
Speaking after President Emmanuel Macron attended a virtual G7 meeting over Afghanistan, the official also told reporters the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan was in the hands of the United States.
Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers said on Tuesday they wanted all foreign evacuations from the country completed by an Aug. 31 deadline and they would not agree to an extension.
