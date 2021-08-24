Man kills uncle & aunt, surrenders at police station

A man in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district allegedly hacked his uncle and aunt to death and then surrendered himself at a police station, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place over a family dispute at Deuraidihi village under Tiring Police Station in Mayurbhanj district, the officer said.

After the incident, the accused Majho Hansdah (30) went to Tiring Police Station and surrendered himself while confessing to the crime, he said.

The deceased are identified as Jogendra Hansdah (65) and Nani Hansdah (60). Police registered a murder case and the accused was arrested, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rairangpur, Ratikanta Giri said.

The two bodies were sent to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital for post mortem he said.

