Odisha cop held for accepting bribe

A police officer in Odisha’s Sundargarh district was arrested by vigilance sleuths Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe, an official statement said.

Kailash Naik, assistant sub-inspector at the Badgaon police station, had demanded a bribe for removing graver sections while submitting a chargesheet against the complainant, the vigilance directorate said.

The Rourkela Vigilance Division laid a trap inside the police station and Naik was caught while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the release said. A search has been launched at his residential house at Karamdihi in the district, it said.

A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on.

Meanwhile, searches were conducted in the houses of two government officials on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, the directorate said.

The suspects are Mallilata Das, a supervisor at the office of child development project officer in Bhadrak block, and Goura Chandra Budhia, secretary (under suspension) at Kumbhari Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in Bargarh in Bargarh district.

Both the persons were not immediately available for comments.

