Left Menu

Odisha cop held for accepting bribe

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:40 IST
Odisha cop held for accepting bribe
  • Country:
  • India

A police officer in Odisha’s Sundargarh district was arrested by vigilance sleuths Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe, an official statement said.

Kailash Naik, assistant sub-inspector at the Badgaon police station, had demanded a bribe for removing graver sections while submitting a chargesheet against the complainant, the vigilance directorate said.

The Rourkela Vigilance Division laid a trap inside the police station and Naik was caught while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the release said. A search has been launched at his residential house at Karamdihi in the district, it said.

A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on.

Meanwhile, searches were conducted in the houses of two government officials on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, the directorate said.

The suspects are Mallilata Das, a supervisor at the office of child development project officer in Bhadrak block, and Goura Chandra Budhia, secretary (under suspension) at Kumbhari Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in Bargarh in Bargarh district.

Both the persons were not immediately available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021