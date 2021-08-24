Left Menu

G7 agreed on need to press Taliban to allow people to leave after Aug 31 - Canada

Reuters | Hamilton | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:47 IST
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday agreed on the need to press the Taliban to allow people to leave Afghanistan after an Aug 31 deadline, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"The international community has a few very clear expectations and demands of the Taliban if they want to be even engaged with constructively and positively, whether it's financially, whether it's in terms of food security," he said.

"We know that access to the airport now and access for people to be able to leave the country in the coming weeks is going to be extraordinarily important," he told reporters in Hamilton, Ontario.

