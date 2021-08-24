Left Menu

Criminal arrested after six-year-long hunt in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 23:24 IST
A man facing various cases, including those of murder and rape, was arrested here after a six-year-long hunt on Tuesday, police said.

Mohd Mushtaq alias Gongi, a resident of Maralian Miran Sahib, was arrested by a team of the Khour police station from the outskirts of Jammu, an official said.

''Mushtaq is a notorious criminal and nine FIRs are registered against him at different police stations in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts,'' he said.

The official said a murder case was registered against him at the Kud police station in 2015 but he evaded arrest. Later, Mushtaq became active in criminal activities and has cases such as attempt to murder, theft and vehicle lifting registered against him, besides being involved in a rape case, the official said.

His involvement was also established in bovine smuggling from Punjab and adjoining areas, he said.

Six cases including that of rape stands registered against him at police stations Samba and Vijaypur in the past two years, the official said.

The official said further investigation is going on to ascertain his involvement in various other cases.

