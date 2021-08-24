UP addl CS Awasthi summoned for filing ‘misleading’ affidavit in HC

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday summoned Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Kumar Awasthi for filing a “misleading affidavit” before it in a case of “obstruction to the free flow of trade and commerce”.

A bench of justices S P Kesarwani and Piyush Agrawal ordered Awasthi to be present before it on the next day of hearing of a plea by a betel-nuts and tobacco trader challenging a case of cheating lodged against him for not having proper documents with him for carrying the two materials.

Advertisement

The bench also summoned Jalaun Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar and Nadi Gaon police station’s Sub Inspector Kedar Singh for filing unsatisfactory replies to the betel-nut trader’s plea.

The bench had earlier on August 13 sought replies of the SP and the SI to the trader’s plea, but not satisfied with their replies, the bench had then on August 18 had asked Awasthi to file his affidavit in the case by August 24.

But not satisfied with even Awasthi’s affidavit, filed a day earlier than the deadline on August 23, the bench summoned him to the court along with the SP and SI, asking them to explain why they should not be censured and fined for filing misleading affidavits.

The court also asked Awasthi to produce before it the “Ease of Doing Business” in the state.

Rejecting the SI’s affidavit earlier on August 13, the court had observed that the FIR “reflects the ill intention of the informant (Sub Inspector) and obstruction in the free flow of trade and commerce'' and directed the SP to file an affidavit in the case.

On August 18, the bench rejected even the SP’s affidavit saying “neither pleas made by petitioners were replied to nor queries of the court were answered” by him and asked ACS Awasthi to file his affidavit.

But even the ACS’ affidavit failed to satisfy the court.

After perusing personal affidavits of the ACS, SP and SI, the court on Tuesday said, “We have confronted learned additional advocate general with the orders dated August 13 and 18, 2021 and the contents of the aforesaid two affidavits filed today.” “We are constrained to observe that misleading affidavits have been filed by respondent 1 (the additional chief secretary) and 4 (sub-inspector) both,'' it said.

''For the detailed reasons mentioned in our earlier orders dated August 13 and 18, 2021, it appears that there has been no change in the approach of respondent authorities to protect their gross illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional action,'' the court said while summoning ACS Awasthi and the SP and the SI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)