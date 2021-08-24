Left Menu

Britain wants to see functioning airport in Afghanistan after departure of troops -Sky

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 23:45 IST
Britain wants to see functioning airport in Afghanistan after departure of troops -Sky

Britain wants to see a functioning airport in Afghanistan after the departure of troops, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing comments by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's briefing to UK lawmakers. "If we want to do this in a more managed way and really take the steep angle off the cliff edge, what we really could do with is the Taliban being able to run a functional airport in Kabul," Raab was quoted as saying by Sky News https://bit.ly/3BbNh34.

"I'm sure there will be various neighbouring countries that will want to see if they can help them keep that airport open or indeed whether they want to get in members of the previous government, or the officials, to do that job", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021