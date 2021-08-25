AAP MLA Raghav Chadha launches 'Mission Sahara' to help transgender community

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday launched 'Mission Sahara' to help the transgender community in his constituency. Chadha distributed free ration kits, comprising rice, wheat, oil and spices, among transgenders in the Rajinder Nagar constituency under the initiative, according to a statement.

He launched the mission after the area district magistrate along with a non-profit organisation Community Empowerment Trust approached him to help the transgender community which has witnessed tough times in the pandemic, it said.