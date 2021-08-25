Left Menu

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha launches 'Mission Sahara' to help transgender community

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:02 IST
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday launched 'Mission Sahara' to help the transgender community in his constituency. Chadha distributed free ration kits, comprising rice, wheat, oil and spices, among transgenders in the Rajinder Nagar constituency under the initiative, according to a statement.

He launched the mission after the area district magistrate along with a non-profit organisation Community Empowerment Trust approached him to help the transgender community which has witnessed tough times in the pandemic, it said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

