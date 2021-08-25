Man thrashed 'mercilessly' for theft in Bareilly

A 30-year-old man was allegedly “mercilessly” beaten up for theft, police said here on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a bus station in the city. Police said on Monday, Devendra Kumar, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was going to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand when someone stole his mobile phone. Sometime later, a purse of another person, Atishay, was stolen. Both of them started looking for the thief and caught hold of the man, identified as Arbaj (30), who was going to Delhi. The 30-year-old man claimed that his hands and legs were tied up and he was beaten up mercilessly. Eventually, he admitted to have stolen the things, police said, adding that he had given the mobile phone and cash to his associate, who fled. Inspector Pankaj Pant said a case of theft was registered against Arbaj (30). Circle officer Shweta Yadav said people should not take the law in their hands. The video footage of the incident will be seen and action will be taken against those who had beaten up the 30-year-old man, she said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)