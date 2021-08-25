Man arrested for trying to snatch 3-yr-old girl from mother in Delhi's Burari

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a three-year-old girl from her mother when she was going to a chemist shop in Chandan Vihar here, police said on Tuesday.

Kundan Singh, a resident of Samaypur Badli, was caught at the spot by people and was later arrested by police, they said. Police said the man, a drug addict, was in an inebriated state at the time of incident. He is an acquaintance of the victim's family, they said. The incident took place on Monday night when the woman along with her child was going to a chemist shop in Chandan Vihar in Burari, police said. The man was following her and tried to take away her daughter, they said. ''On Monday, we got a call at the Burari police station that a person was trying to kidnap a three-year-old girl at Chandan Vihar and that he has been apprehended at the spot,'' a senior police officer said. When a police team reached the spot, the woman told it that around 8 pm, Singh came to her house when she was going to the chemist shop with her three-year-old daughter. Singh followed her and suddenly tried to take away the girl who was in her mother's arms. But she pushed him away and raised an alarm, the officer said. When the man tried to flee from the spot, people caught him and informed police, he said. The officer said that a medical examination of Singh revealed that the accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of incident. Police said that a case was registered under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

