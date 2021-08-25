Left Menu

More than 4,000 U.S. passport holders plus families evacuated from Afghanistan -State Dept official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has evacuated more than 4,000 American passport holders plus their families from Afghanistan in the ongoing airlift from Kabul, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

There was a delay in reporting the figures because U.S. officials were focused on getting people out of Kabul as quickly as possible, the official said.

"We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

