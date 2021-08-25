Left Menu

Biden cites "added risk" of delayed Afghan withdrawal -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:46 IST
  • United States

President Joe Biden, in a meeting with G7 leaders on Tuesday, said there was "added risk" to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline, citing a threat from an Islamic State affiliate, the White House said.

Biden "made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31st depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

