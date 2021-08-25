Left Menu

White House expects some Afghans to have access to airport, contradicting Taliban

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 01:35 IST
The Biden administration expects that some Afghans who qualify for special visas will not be barred from coming to Kabul airport to evacuate in coming days, despite a Taliban statement to the contrary, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

