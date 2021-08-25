White House expects some Afghans to have access to airport, contradicting Taliban
The Biden administration expects that some Afghans who qualify for special visas will not be barred from coming to Kabul airport to evacuate in coming days, despite a Taliban statement to the contrary, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
