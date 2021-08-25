U.S. House oks $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, advances $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 01:44 IST
Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would expand spending on social programs and advance a $1 trillion infrastructure bill already passed by the Senate.
