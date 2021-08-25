World Bank pauses disbursements in Afghanistan -spokesperson

The World Bank has paused disbursements in its operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country, and is closely monitoring the situation there, a World Bank spokesperson said after a board meeting on the issue on Tuesday. "We are deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women," the spokesperson said.

The bank would continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners about the situation and was exploring ways to remain engaged and preserve "hard-won development gains," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)