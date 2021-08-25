Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2021 05:20 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected President Joe Biden's bid to avoid reinstating an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor Donald Trump that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting U.S. hearings.

The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected the Biden administration's bid to block a Texas-based judge's ruling requiring the government to revive Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

The order by the justices means that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling now goes into effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

