Left Menu

U.S. climate envoy Kerry expected to travel to China in September - sources

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 05:21 IST
U.S. climate envoy Kerry expected to travel to China in September - sources

U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry is expected to travel to China next month to continue his efforts to carve out climate change as an area of closer collaboration amid deepening tensions between the two countries, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The visit would mark the second for the former secretary of state, who has led U.S. efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge them to accelerate efforts to curb carbon emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021