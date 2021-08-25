Brazil's Senate hands Prosecutor General Aras fresh two-year term
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 05:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 05:34 IST
Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved Prosecutor General Augusto Aras for a fresh two-year term.
Aras, who was appointed to the job in 2019 by President Jair Bolsonaro, was approved by 55 Senators. Ten were against and there was one abstention.
