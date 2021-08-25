Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan -Interfax

Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organized the evacuation by military transport aircraft of over 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan) and Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Interfax cited the ministry's statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)