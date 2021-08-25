Left Menu

Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan -Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:12 IST
Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan -Interfax
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organized the evacuation by military transport aircraft of over 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan) and Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Interfax cited the ministry's statement.

