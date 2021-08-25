Left Menu

ICICI bank files cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:15 IST
ICICI bank files cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd promoter C. Parthasarathy and others for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 563 crore.

According to a press release issued by the police on Tuesday night, the case was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420, r/w 34 ( cheating) of IPC against the accused.

Funds raised by KSBL by pledging shares of its six bankers were transferred to the firm's own bank accounts, and not into 'Stock Broker Client Account', which is in contravention with the SEBI guidelines, the police said.

"Further, all pledges on securities were closed without approval… and securities were transferred to end clients of KSBL thereby severely impacting the security of all lenders including ICICI Bank," it said.

The case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad and a special team was formed for the investigation.

Parthasarathy was arrested by the city police here on August 19 on charges of defaulting on a Rs 137 crore loan taken from IndusInd Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021