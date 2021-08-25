Authorities ask sugar mill owners in UP's Muzaffarnagar to clear dues of cane growers

District authorities have warned of strict action if sugar mill owners fail to clear the dues of cane growers by August 31.

District Magistrate Chander Bhushan Singh reviewed the payments of dues to sugarcane farmers with senior officials on Tuesday night.

District cane officer RD Trivedi said four of the eight sugar mill owners have cleared the dues of the farmers.

