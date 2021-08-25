Left Menu

East Coast Railway to train 2,500 youths

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:17 IST
East Coast Railway to train 2,500 youths
  • Country:
  • India

The East Coast Railway will train 2,500 youths as part of the rail skill development scheme.

Youths, who have passed at least matriculation and are in the age group of 18 to 35, will be given free training in three years in the East Coast Railway, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The training will be imparted in welding, electrician and fitter trades at Diesel Loco Shed in Visakhapatnam, Electric Loco Sheds in Angul and Visakhapatnam, and Carriage Repair Workshop in Mancheswar, it said.

The course will consist of 100 hours of training in three weeks.

Classes will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

The application form is available on the East Coast Railway website as well as at the respective training centres.

Closing date for submission of application for Electrical Loco Sheds at Visakhapatnam and Angul is August 31, and for Diesel Loco Shed at Visakhapatnam and Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar is September 3, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021