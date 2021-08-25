Left Menu

Two wanted criminals held for killing man in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:17 IST
Two wanted criminals held for killing man in UP's Shamli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, accused of raping a woman, were arrested in Shamli district on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man for helping the rape victim, police said.

Shubham and Sunny were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on their arrest, SP Sukurti Madhav Mishra said.

Last year, a rape case was registered against Shubham and Sunny, according to the police.

Shubham had been putting pressure on the victim in the rape case to withdraw her statement but Ajay, 27, was helping her fight the accused, police said.

Ajay was shot dead by the duo on August 16, they added.

The two men were arrested on Wednesday and a pistol was recovered from their possession, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021