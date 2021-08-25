Left Menu

India-Kazakhstan joint training exercise 'KAZIND-21' to commence on August 30

As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the 5th edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise, "KAZIND-21" will be conducted at Training Node, Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan, from August 30 to September 11 this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:49 IST
India-Kazakhstan joint training exercise 'KAZIND-21' to commence on August 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the 5th edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise, "KAZIND-21" will be conducted at Training Node, Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan, from August 30 to September 11 this year. The exercise is a joint training between both the Armies, which will boost the bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan.

The Indian Army contingent represented by a battalion of The Bihar Regiment consists of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander. The Kazakhstan Army will be represented by a company group. The Exercise will provide an opportunity to the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan to train for Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations in the mountainous, rural scenarios under UN mandate, read a release by the Ministry of Defence.

The scope of Joint Exercise includes professional exchange, planning & execution of the operation in counterterrorism environment at sub-unit level and sharing expertise on skills at arms, combat shooting and experiences in Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations. The exercise will culminate after a 48-hour-long validation exercise which will involve a scenario of neutralisation of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout. It will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021