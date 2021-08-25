Left Menu

'Very probable' that France's Afghan evacuation operations will end Thursday -minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
It is "very probable" that France's operations to evacuate its citizens and partners from Afghanistan will end on Thursday, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told C News TV.

Beaune also told C News on Wednesday that a new agreement regarding migration was needed between the European Union and Britain.

U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. troops in Afghanistan faced mounting danger as they pushed to complete evacuations by an Aug. 31 deadline, with aid agencies warning of a looming humanitarian crisis for the population left behind.

