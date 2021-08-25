Left Menu

Russia to evacuate over 500 people from Afghanistan - Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:07 IST
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will evacuate more than 500 people from Afghanistan, including Russian and other citizens, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

Four military transport aircraft would be involved in the operation that would also evacuate citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine, it said. Russia's evacuation operation was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the defense ministry was quoted as saying.

The Russian government plans to request flights out of Afghanistan in September for Afghan students who are planning to study in Russia, the embassy said on Tuesday.

