UP files affidavit in SC regarding cases against sitting, ex-MPs, MLAs

The Uttar Pradesh government filed its affidavit on Tuesday before the Supreme Court complying with the earlier order asking it and the remaining states to file an affidavit in connection with the cases registered and or withdrawn against the sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government filed its affidavit on Tuesday before the Supreme Court complying with the earlier order asking it and the remaining states to file an affidavit in connection with the cases registered and or withdrawn against the sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). However, the remaining states have not filed their reply yet in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and comprising of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday is scheduled to hear the petition filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The petition is seeking a direction to debar those convicted MLAs and MPs from contesting elections for life and setting up special courts and speedy disposal of cases against them.

The affidavit filed by the Amicus Curiae (friend of the court to assist the Supreme Court) Vijay Hansaria before the Supreme Court stated that no "reasoned" order was passed while withdrawing these 77 cases related to Muzaffarpur riots. The affidavit filed by Hansaria, also stated that a total of 51 MPs and 71 MLAs are allegedly involved in the offence of money laundering pan India.

The affidavit of Hansaria, filed before the apex court also said that out of the 71 cases pending against the MLAs, 48 cases are still at the stage of the investigation. The Supreme Court on August 10 said that no criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs can be withdrawn by state governments, without prior orders from the state High Courts, while hearing a petition filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

