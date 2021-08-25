Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Class 9 student stabbed to death in Raigarh school; 2 minors detained

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:28 IST
Chhattisgarh: Class 9 student stabbed to death in Raigarh school; 2 minors detained
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two minors in a government school in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the school premises in Rambhatha area under City Kotwali police station limits, and police suspect a love affair could be the reason behind it, they said, without divulging any further details. The two accused boys, both aged 17, were detained on Tuesday night, a police official said.

The deceased, a Class 9 student, was in the school premises during the lunch break when the two accused reached there and got into an argument with him, the official said.

Suddenly, one of the accused allegedly stabbed the boy in his abdomen with a knife, he said. Before escaping from the spot, the duo also brandished the knife at school staffers, he said.

The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The deceased's sister, who also studies in the same school, informed police that the two accused had in the past also allegedly thrashed her brother in the school premises.

After the incident on Tuesday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena immediately constituted four police teams to trace the absconding accused and they were held at night, the official said.

''The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary investigation suggests it could have been because of a love affair,” he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board later in the day, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021