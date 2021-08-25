Left Menu

Such initiatives could prove disastrous in future: 'Waterman of India' Rajendra Singh on Odisha project

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:36 IST
Such initiatives could prove disastrous in future: 'Waterman of India' Rajendra Singh on Odisha project
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh has expressed solidarity with agitators protesting a water project in Odisha, saying such initiatives could ''prove disastrous in future''.

Singh dubbed the 'waterman of India', visited the banks of Kharasrota in Kendrapara's Rajkanika block on Tuesday and opposed the district administration's move to divert river water for piped supply to neighboring Bhadrak.

Expressing solidarity with a movement spearheaded by local outfit Kharasrota Bachao Sangram Samiti, he said at a public meeting in Achutapur, ''Such projects could prove disastrous in future.'' Rajkanika has been on the boil over the demand to scrap the Rs 892-crore project to draw water from Kharasrota, a tributary of Brahmani River, for piped supply to Bhadrak.

Locals fear that the diversion would lead to the depletion of water levels in Kharasrota, causing a severe shortage of water for agrarian requirements in the region, where people are entirely dependent on farming for livelihood.

Singh alleged that the government was turning a blind eye to the people's demand for water, while it was facilitating the mega industries to guzzle more water and generate pollution.

''The people of the neighboring district need water. But diverting water from the Kharasrota to those areas is not the solution. The natural flow of the rivers should be protected,'' Singh said.

He underlined that diversion of water from an already-deficient river basin would lead to the ingress of seawater upstream and harm the district's agricultural activities.

''The riverside villagers will become more vulnerable to saline intrusion due to the diversion of sweet water from the river for this mega drinking water project,'' Singh said.

Debendra Sharma, the former Congress MLA of Aul, suggested that it would have been better if the state government built an in-stream barrage over the Kharasrota river and supplied water to Bhadrak.

''People in Bhadrak have the right to access clean drinking water. But that should not be at the cost of the larger interest of people living in Kendrapara,'' Sharma said.

Congress leaders Sudrashan Das, Dharanidhar Nayak and former Aul legislator Dolagibinda Nayak, and advocate Khirod Rout were among others who addressed the meeting.

There have been agitations across the Kendrapara district over the past fortnight. Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Rajkanika's three-gram panchayats till October 8 to douse the simmering protest.

The proposed project aims to provide safe drinking water to villages in the Bhadrak district, where the groundwater table is heavily saline. The project requires 105 million liters of water per day and less than four percent of the water inflow of the river will be diverted for the mega project, officials had said.

Kendrapara Sub-collector Niranjan Nehera had dismissed the apprehension expressed by people in Rajkanika as ''unfounded''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021