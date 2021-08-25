Rajavelu to be elected unopposed as Pondy Deputy Speaker
Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, Lakshminarayanan and Djeacoumar were present when Rajavelu filed nomination before the Secretary to the Assembly.The budget session begins tomorrow with the customary address by Lt Governor Tamilisai.
- Country:
- India
AINRC legislator P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.
As his was the only nomination received till deadline of 12 noon today Rajavelu is set to be elected unopposed in the House scheduled to have its budget session from Thursday.
Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy told media that Home Minister K Lakshminarayanan proposed the name of Rajavelu while Agriculture Minister C.Djeacoumar seconded it.
Rajavelu was elected to the House in the April 6 Assembly polls on AINRC ticket from Nettapakkam (reserved) segment. Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, Lakshminarayanan and Djeacoumar were present when Rajavelu filed nomination before the Secretary to the Assembly.
The budget session begins tomorrow with the customary address by Lt Governor Tamilisai. Chief Minister holding the Finance portfolio would present the budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 on the floor of the House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J&K's statehood should be restored before holding assembly polls: Azad
J&K's statehood should be restored before holding assembly polls: Azad
MP Assembly clears bill on death penalty, life term in spurious liquor cases
Assam Assembly congratulates Lovlina for her Olympic performance Guwahati, Aug 10 (PTI) Assam assembly on Tuesday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics and bringing glory to the state. It wished the 23-year-old boxer luck for her future outings. Speaker Biswajit Daimary read out a congratulatory message for Lovlina which said that her victory will be written in golden letters.
Bengal Assembly Speaker can file affidavit in PIL seeking Mukul Roy's removal as PAC head: HC