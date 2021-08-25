Rajavelu to be elected unopposed as Pondy Deputy Speaker

AINRC legislator P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.

As his was the only nomination received till deadline of 12 noon today Rajavelu is set to be elected unopposed in the House scheduled to have its budget session from Thursday.

Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy told media that Home Minister K Lakshminarayanan proposed the name of Rajavelu while Agriculture Minister C.Djeacoumar seconded it.

Rajavelu was elected to the House in the April 6 Assembly polls on AINRC ticket from Nettapakkam (reserved) segment. Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, Lakshminarayanan and Djeacoumar were present when Rajavelu filed nomination before the Secretary to the Assembly.

The budget session begins tomorrow with the customary address by Lt Governor Tamilisai. Chief Minister holding the Finance portfolio would present the budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 on the floor of the House.

