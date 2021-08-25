Left Menu

17-year-old alleges rape by 6 in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:33 IST
A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped by six men in a village in the Sikandarpur area, police said on Wednesday, adding that an FIR has been registered against the men.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the accused two months ago but police turned her away when she tried to get the FIR registered earlier. It was registered only she approached the superintendent of police. The FIR names Deepak Sahni, Ritesh, Dinesh, Dhiraj, Durgesh, and Shivdayal, all aged between 20 and 25 years, and belonging to the same village. They have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, Sikandarpur, SHO, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Police are probing the matter and have sent the girl for a medical examination, he said.

