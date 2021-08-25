Left Menu

If you define India by race, religion, language, many will be excluded: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday highlighted the aspect of unity in the diversity of India and said if India is defined by race, religion and language, then many will be excluded.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:40 IST
Arif Mohammad Khan, the Governor of Kerala. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday highlighted the aspect of unity in the diversity of India and said if India is defined by race, religion and language, then many will be excluded. During his address at Savitribai Phule Pune University on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav', Khan said though India was ruled by different people, it was still described as one.

'As far as India's unity is concerned, the scholars from outside described India as one entity even when it was divided politically and socially. Though India was ruled by different people, it was still described as one. Works of classic authors, especially from the outside, have highlighted the cultural unity," Khan said. Speaking on inclusivity and the definition of a civilization, he added, "When you look at most civilizations across the world, most of them were ultimately defined by their religious faith. But if you define a culture or civilization on basis of religion, people who are different get excluded and become the 'others'."

The Governor said that before the arrival of Islamists, Christians and Jews, people in India belonged to different races, practised different cultures and customs and spoke different languages. "If you define India by race, religion and language, then many will be excluded. India was defined only by 'Aatma', which does not exclude even plants and animals. But a few hundred years back, Europe did not recognise that women and black people had a soul. We have passed through a long period of decline. History tells that any society which has gone through such decline will find its own sources of inspiration in its own culture. Outside inspirations and sources will never inspire," Khan added.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which will comprise a series of events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence, will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

