Left Menu

78 evacuees from Afghanistan at ITBP's Delhi camp test negative for COVID-19

As many as 78 people, including children, who arrived from Afghanistan on Tuesday late night were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp. In a new development, all these evacuees have tested negative for COVID-19, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:43 IST
78 evacuees from Afghanistan at ITBP's Delhi camp test negative for COVID-19
Visual of evacuees arriving in Delhi from Afghanistan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 78 people, including children, who arrived from Afghanistan on Tuesday late night were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp. In a new development, all these evacuees have tested negative for COVID-19, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police. An official statement by the ITBP said, "78 evacuees were shifted to ITBP's Chhawla based camp till Tuesday late night. Of total evacuees, 24 are Indians and 54 Afghan nationals that include 53 males, 14 females and 11 children. All had gone through COVID-19 test at Indira Gandhi International Airport and are reported negative."

The evacuees reached Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday night in an Indian Air Force flight. As per the government guidelines, however, all are expected to undergo 14-days mandatory institutional quarantine. On Monday, two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan were found positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the Indian government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021