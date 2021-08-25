Russia says 'unconstructive' U.S. stance makes prisoner swap unlikely - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:46 IST
Russia said on Wednesday that Washington's "unconstructive" stance meant there was little reason to expect a prisoner exchange between the nations that could see two U.S. nationals held in Russia released, the Interfax news agency reported.
The comments were made by Evgeny Ivanov, a deputy foreign minister. U.S. nationals Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed are currently being held in Russian prisons.
