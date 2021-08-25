NGT directs Meerut DC to hold meeting for traffic management near Kaushambi bus terminal

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, to hold a meeting with the concerned officers on the traffic management plan near the Kaushambi bus terminal on Delhi border.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said that even though the matter has been taken after more than a year (after repeated adjournments awaiting status report), no report has been filed by the DC, Meerut or any other authority.

The tribunal said that no explanation has been furnished for such apathy to the directions of the NGT in a sensitive matter like this and in spite of directions addressed to senior officers.

''We record our disappointment about the attitude of officers of Municipal Corporation as well as for the failure of the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, who was expected to monitor the progress. We hope the officers will realise their serious failure in performing public duties and take remedial measures, lest this tribunal is compelled to take coercive measures for enforcement of law,'' the bench said in its August 23 order.

It directed the DC to forthwith hold a meeting with the concerned officers, particularly Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, SSP Ghaziabad and Regional Officer of UP State PCB to take cognisance of the pending issues and to plan remedial action.

The NGT also directed that air quality and noise levels be taken into account for further action.

Status of encroachment removal, cleaning of drains, collection and transportation of garbage, removal of pressure horns and other measures may be compiled, if not so far done, it said.

''We hope the Commissioner will take the erring officers to task for their failure in responding to this tribunal in the last more than one year,'' the bench said.

The green panel had earlier imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the public authorities of Ghaziabad for ''failing to discharge their statutory duties''.

It had passed the order after going through an inspection report submitted by a committee constituted earlier, which had said that there was high air pollution in the area besides reckless dumping of waste, burning of garbage, traffic congestion and unregulated parking on the road.

The tribunal had earlier constituted a panel comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, DPCC and UPPCB and asked them to submit an inspection report.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Kaushambi Apartments Residents Welfare Association (KARWA) seeking execution of NGT's directions to remove encroachments near the bus terminal.

