Rs 7 cr worth Methamphetamine sourced from Indo-Myanmar border seized

Methamphetamine worth Rs seven crore sourced from Indo-Myanmar border area and brought here has been seized and a drug syndicate busted in this connection, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific intelligence, a team of NCB officials intercepted a truck on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday and recovered eight packets of ''high quality'' Methamphetamine from a wooden box in the vehicle, a release from NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said.

The contraband packets weighing one kg each were packed in golden yellow and green colour tea packets with foreign language marking, it said, adding, the driver of the truck was apprehended.

The methamphetamine in white crystalline form was sourced from Indo-Myanmar border by two persons from Chennai.

They were also apprehended and ''confessed to having procured the contraband from Myanmar through Manipur based drug traffickers,'' it said, adding they earlier lived in Moreh in that state.

''They have done drug trafficking using same modus many times earlier,'' it said, adding, the contraband was meant for sale in the city.

Methamphetamine is a ''very potent and dangerous stimulant drug,'' the release said.

''It is commonly abused as a party drug. The side effects of the drug are also very dangerous on the human body. Continued usage can lead to heart problems including heart attack, memory lapses, hallucinations (and) seizures,'' it added.

