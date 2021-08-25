Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case was detected out of a total of 9,000 tests conducted in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:58 IST
Punjab's Ludhiana records zero Covid positive cases after 15 months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
No new COVID-19 case was detected out of a total of 9,000 tests conducted in Ludhiana on Tuesday. This has come as a sigh of relief for the people of Ludhiana as zero positive cases have been detected in the city after a span of 15 months, stated the district administration.

"This has been possible with the cooperation of the people and we request the people to follow the guidelines of Corona given by the government so that we can avoid the coming third wave of Corona," said the district administration. Out of the population of 45,00,000 in Ludhiana, approximately 18 lakh people have been vaccinated so far and about 30 lakh people are yet to be jabbed, added the district administration.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 and 648 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the cumulative caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases and 4,35,758 deaths.

Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

