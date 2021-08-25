Left Menu

Punjab CM writes to Jaishankar, seeks repatriation of Shaheed Udham Singh's personal effects from UK

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to seek from the Government of United Kingdom repatriation of the personal effects of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:16 IST
Punjab CM writes to Jaishankar, seeks repatriation of Shaheed Udham Singh's personal effects from UK
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to seek from the Government of United Kingdom repatriation of the personal effects of legendary martyr Shaheed Udham Singh, including his pistol and personal diary. The Chief Minister, in his letter to Jaishankar, appealed to him to take up this matter with the United Kingdom government so that the nation is able to express its highest gratitude to the martyr and great patriot while celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"You may be aware that it was with this very pistol that he avenged the dastardly act of the erstwhile British Government at Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of unarmed and innocent Indians were shot dead under the charge of the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer," read the letter. "It was with this pistol that Shaheed Udham Singh brought Michael O' Dwyer to justice in the Caxton Hall, London," wrote the Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh further stated that "It is also known that Shaheed Udham Singh used to keep a diary, as his personal log, which also deserves to be brought back to India, so that the people of country could derive motivation and inspiration from it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021