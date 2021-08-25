Left Menu

One more person held for raising anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:21 IST
Representative image
  Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested one more person for allegedly raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest near Jantar Mantar here on August 8, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Uttam Upadhyay, was arrested from Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the police said he was the main person who was seen raising slogans.

Seven people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have already been arrested in the case.

The slogans, the police said, were raised during the August 8 protest organized by the Bharat Jodo Andolan held near Jantar Mantar.

The earlier arrests were made after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station. It pertained to provocative sloganeering at the program, the police said.

Apart from Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Vinit Bajpai, and Sushil Tiwari were arrested, they said.

Preet Singh is the director of 'Save India Foundation' while Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Vinod Sharma are associated with different right-wing organizations.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organized by Bharat Jodo Andolan.

Shipra Srivastava, the media in charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said that the protest was held under the leadership of Ashwini Upadhyay.

However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

Ashwini Upadhyay too had denied any involvement in the incident.

