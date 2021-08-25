Maha: Brick kiln worker held for killing wife in Palghar

A brick kiln worker allegedly killed his wife after a petty quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Gandre village in Wada taluka, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The couple used to have frequent fights over petty issues.

During one such tiff on Tuesday, the man allegedly strangulated his 33-year-old wife and also hit on her face and private parts with bricks, the official said, adding that the woman died on the spot.

The brick kiln owner alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

