NGT asks panel to conduct study of violation of environmental norms by factories at Nai Sarak

The National Green Tribunal has directed a monitoring committee, appointed by the Supreme Court, to undertake the study of the violation of environmental norms by factories at Nai Sarak, Jogiwara here and remedial measures.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said several fire incidents have taken place on account of unregulated hazardous activities in congested areas in Delhi resulting in loss of lives and injuries to the inhabitants.

Advertisement

The NGT said that the problem gets more aggravated due to the inability of the vehicles such as fire brigade, ambulance, etc. reaching in time in such places. It is also well known that the electricity lines are hanging in streets in congested areas, causing safety hazards, the tribunal said, adding that unhygienic conditions are noticed on account of the absence of adequate public toilets and other such facilities in such areas.

The green panel said industrial and commercial activities in residential areas make the life of citizens difficult in breach of the right to life. The NGT also said that overcrowding and high density aggravate diseases like the Covid pandemic which needs to be guarded at all times.

''Having regard to the averments in this application and the material produced and the mandate of binding directions of the Supreme Court, it appears to be necessary to ascertain the factual position on the ground and remedial action taken/planned by the Committee appointed by the Supreme Court,'' the bench said in its August 23 order.

The committee may hold its first meeting within 15 days and take cognizance of the problem, the NGT said adding that the panel will be at liberty to co-opt any other officers of any other area in Delhi or any other Expert/Institution. The Committee may interact with the stakeholders, including the Resident Welfare Associations/NGOs in the area and Religious/Charitable/ Educational Institutions/Public Representatives. The Committee may not limit its deliberation only to the area specified by the applicant but also cover other such places in the city, it said.

''Besides verifying operation of industries in non-conforming areas, sources of water and power supply, drainage status, and air quality status be ascertained. A factual and action taken report in the matter be furnished within two months by email,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Rajeev Aggarwal against the operation of factories and running of commercial activities in violation of environmental norms at Nai Sarak, Jogiwara here. The plea stated that on account of illegal factories and other commercial activities, huge noise and other pollution is caused which continues throughout the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)