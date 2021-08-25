Odisha: Elderly man jumps into wife’s funeral pyre, burns to death

Overpowered by emotions, an elderly man jumped into the burning pyre of his wife and was instantly charred to death in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Sialjodi village in Golamunda block of the district.

Nilamani Sabar (65) suddenly jumped into the funeral pyre of wife Raibari (60), after his four sons and relatives had gone to take a bath in a nearby waterbody as per tradition, a police officer said. Sabar, who was a former samiti member of his gram panchayat, died on the spot, he said.

Inspector-in-Charge of Kegaon Police Station Damu Paraja, however, said the family members were yet to inform the police about the incident. “I have come to know from other sources. I am on my way,” he added.

