Left Menu

BSF apprehends Bangladeshi nationals, seizes 19.5 kg cannabis at India-Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the aegis of the Guwahati Frontier has apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals and seized 45 Bottles of phensydyl and 19.5 kg cannabis from the India-Bangladesh border here in two separate operations, the force said on Wednesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:55 IST
BSF apprehends Bangladeshi nationals, seizes 19.5 kg cannabis at India-Bangladesh border
BSF seized 45 bottles of Phensydyl and 19.5 kg of cannabis . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the aegis of the Guwahati Frontier has apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals and seized 45 Bottles of phensydyl and 19.5 kg cannabis from the India-Bangladesh border here in two separate operations, the force said on Wednesday. The three Bangladeshi nationals, including a man, a woman and a girl, were held at around 12:45 pm on Tuesday from the bordering area of village East Digaltari in Coochbehar district in West Bengal while trying to cross the international boundary (IB) illegally.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through flag meeting. Besides, the BSF troops in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday seized 45 bottles Phensydyl and 19.5 kg of cannabis in the district of Coochbehar at Indo- Bangladesh border in various operations.

The BSF signals it as yet another success in its crusade against border crimes including infiltration and exfiltration activities. The BSF conducted these operations on specific information.

In the purview of Administrative Programme of a state government 'Dware Sarkar,' scheduled to be held at Salmara (Assam) and the heavy rush were expected, resultantly the troops were put on high alert, said the BSF. "Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of the smugglers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes including illegal infiltration and exfiltration and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021